Franco-Nevada (FNV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of C$1.18 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.86 million.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$193.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.08 billion and a PE ratio of 39.73. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$158.27 and a 1-year high of C$216.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$199.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$182.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total transaction of C$1,007,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,512,689.34. Also, Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total transaction of C$5,590,171.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,577,745.58. Insiders have sold a total of 57,553 shares of company stock worth $11,502,552 over the last three months.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$179.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$144.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$199.57.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

