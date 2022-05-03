Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.18)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $495.5-$501.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.00 million.Freshworks also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.06) EPS.

Shares of FRSH stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. 4,195,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,677. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRSH. Barclays reduced their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.38.

In other news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 2,828,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,994 shares of company stock worth $3,031,422 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Freshworks by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Freshworks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

