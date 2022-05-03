Frisch Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $221.09. 838,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,535. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $214.91 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

