Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury accounts for 2.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 53,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 19,921.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300,016 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 251,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 86,883 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TBT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,701,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

