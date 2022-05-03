Frisch Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,776,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,213,501. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.60 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.96.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

