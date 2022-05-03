Frisch Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $144,491,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.96. 3,082,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,181. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.95.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

