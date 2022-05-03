Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,847 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises about 1.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 656,697 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,749,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after buying an additional 501,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,006,000 after buying an additional 490,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,838. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

