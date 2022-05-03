Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,125 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,022,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after acquiring an additional 710,392 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,140,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,567,000 after buying an additional 84,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,671,000 after buying an additional 1,026,988 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 42,861,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,530,117. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

