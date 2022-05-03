G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.