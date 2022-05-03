Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 28,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 52,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61.
About Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL)
