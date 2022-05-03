Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 28,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 52,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61.

About Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

