Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.26). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06).

GLMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.77. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.