Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Garmin by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $112.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,739. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.59.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

