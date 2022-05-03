Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

