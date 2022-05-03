Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $99.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.30.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.