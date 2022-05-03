General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44,498 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 3.3% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $233.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,609. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.45 and its 200 day moving average is $217.34.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.70.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

