General Electric (NYSE:GE) SVP John S. Slattery Buys 3,601 Shares

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GE stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,838,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,061. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.