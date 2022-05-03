General Electric (NYSE:GE) SVP John S. Slattery Buys 3,601 Shares

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of GE stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,838,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,061. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.
General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
