Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

GEVO traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $3.82. 6,498,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,701,427. The stock has a market cap of $771.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 3.28. Gevo has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.70.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,662,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,577,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after acquiring an additional 429,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 81,423 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,178,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 323,497 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

