GFL Environmental (GFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion.

Shares of TSE GFL opened at C$38.68 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$33.25 and a twelve month high of C$54.01. The firm has a market cap of C$13.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -2.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GFL shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.19.

GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

