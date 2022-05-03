Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $73.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.60. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

