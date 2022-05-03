GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800 at Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,775 ($22.17) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.74) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,248.67.

Shares of GSK opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 85.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,377,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

