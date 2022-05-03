GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $222,555.58 and approximately $276.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,962.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.32 or 0.07360668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00263644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.05 or 0.00745604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.61 or 0.00549515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00071341 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005724 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

