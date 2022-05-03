GoDaddy (GDDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. GoDaddy has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in GoDaddy by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

