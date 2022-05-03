Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

GSBD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 835,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,202. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 55.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

