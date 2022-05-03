Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They set a sell rating and a $4.76 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.40 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.11 on Friday. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $959,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $8,150,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,664,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

