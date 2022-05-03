Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Short Interest Down 36.0% in April

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 323,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Graphite Bio stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,267. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GRPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 74,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $303,068.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,109,314 shares in the company, valued at $33,004,907.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

