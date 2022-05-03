Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,744 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $19,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 801,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA HTRB remained flat at $$34.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. 60,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,402. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.93 and a one year high of $41.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60.
