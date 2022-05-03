Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,665 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 7.5% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after purchasing an additional 224,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,758,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,773,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,686,000.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. 7,556,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,487. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.76 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

