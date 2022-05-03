Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,304 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

NYSE:IQV traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,178. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.50 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

