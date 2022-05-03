Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,125 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ON by 714.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ON by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 72,514 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,915,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

ONON stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.29. 1,518,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,182. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

