Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,948,400 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 1,477,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 573.1 days.

GWLIF traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. 7,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWLIF. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

