Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Announces Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.
GPRE stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Green Plains by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 110,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Green Plains by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 85,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 239,978 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Green Plains by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period.
About Green Plains (Get Rating)
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
