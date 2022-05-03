Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

GHL stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $229.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.86). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

