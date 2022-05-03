Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $3 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,280. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.