Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 254,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,580. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.99 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96.

