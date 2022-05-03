Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 998,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after buying an additional 170,791 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.70. 105,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $53.74.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.