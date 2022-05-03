Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VB stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.46. The company had a trading volume of 826,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,218. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

