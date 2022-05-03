Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 52,947 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,101,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after purchasing an additional 716,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,981,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,249,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 951,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,150. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.