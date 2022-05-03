Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 413,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 83.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

NYSE:ABC traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.76. 1,763,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,671. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,434 shares of company stock valued at $18,237,062 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

