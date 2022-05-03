Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes $564,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 53.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,248,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,709,000 after acquiring an additional 90,393 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 13.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,421,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,571,000 after acquiring an additional 287,743 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.82%.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.