Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,216 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,370,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,185,768. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $183.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

