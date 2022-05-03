Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 99.4% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 45,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

