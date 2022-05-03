Gs Investments Inc. Acquires 2,660 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 381,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 47,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $484,000.

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. 250,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,698. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.

