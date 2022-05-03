Gs Investments Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gs Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.59.

Shares of EQIX traded up $18.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $721.32. 419,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,610. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $662.26 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 133.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $729.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $758.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total value of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

