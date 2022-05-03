Gs Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.5% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 74.2% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,216,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,434,506. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.11.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

