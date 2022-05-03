Gs Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Suncor Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.07. 8,907,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,322,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $37.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

