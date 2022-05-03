Gs Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Gs Investments Inc. cut its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of CMP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 203,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,990. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

