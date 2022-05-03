Gulden (NLG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,910.00

Gulden (NLG) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Gulden has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $2,910.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.13 or 0.00262603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014945 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002869 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.