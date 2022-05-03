Hamster Hits Market Capitalization of $9.80 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hamster has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Hamster has a total market cap of $9.80 million and approximately $165,800.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00220586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002035 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 180.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00038903 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.00450111 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,662.66 or 1.86528371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

