Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Harmonic updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.34-$0.45 EPS.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $892.16 million, a PE ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.97. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 242,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,614 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 73,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

