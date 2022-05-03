Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Hawaiian worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 280,815 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 407,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 89,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.85) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

